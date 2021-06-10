Parliament will later today sit and approve the newly appointed Vice President and Prime Minister.

President Museveni on Tuesday evening released the new cabinet list in which he appointed Jessica Alupo as Vice President and Robinah Nabbanja as the new Prime Minister.

In a communication to all MPs, the clerk to parliament says that they are all invited to attend the third sitting scheduled for today, Thursday June, 3, 2021 starting at 10am at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

At Kololo MPs will consider constituting the Appointments Committee in accordance with rules 161 and 168 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament.

“Parliament will also consider a motion seeking parliamentary approval of the appointment of the Vice President in accordance with article 108(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” the clerk to parliament said in a communication to MPs.

Parliament will also consider a motion to approve the appointment of the Prime Minister who is also the leader of government business in accordance with article 108A(1) of the Constitution .

At today’s sitting the August House will also consider a motion to have the number of cabinet ministers increased.

The NRM caucus early this week approved President Museveni’s request to add one additional state minister position to increase the number of ministers to 80.

Therefore, the motion to have the number of ministers increased will be presented before parliament and is expected to be passed since the ruling NRM has majority representation in parliament.

Budget

According to the clerk to parliament, in the afternoon, parliament will receive the budget speech from President Museveni.

Despite the new ministers being not yet vetted and approved, the president is expected to use powers given to him by the constitution to delegate the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to read the budget.

“Members will be transported by buses from parliament to Kololo ceremonial grounds starting 8:30am,” the clerk to parliament said.