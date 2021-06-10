President Museveni has said that whereas he found a hard time coming up with cabinet, he surprised everyone with the list he released.

The president on Tuesday evening released a new cabinet list and to the surprise of everyone, former Education Minister and retired UPDF Major, Jessica Alupo was named Vice President whereas outgoing State Minister for General Duties Robinah Nabbanja was named Prime Minister.

Many have since laughed at the new cabinet.

Speaking to parliament on Thursday after the reading of the budget, Museveni boasted that he surprised everyone with the new cabinet.

“When I was compiling my cabinet list, I was operating underground alone. This is one area where I don’t need assistance. Of course this is a fantastic and pleasant job because so many of you are good,” Museveni said.

“In forming the cabinet, I was adding, subtracting, dividing and then coming back. I had to look at tribe, religion, region and balance.”

The president boasted that despite having a hard time coming up with the new cabinet, he was able to surprise many who had wished to predict the choices he would make.

He insisted that there are many good people that he should have considered but noted that just like Jesus chose from many people to be part of his movement, he could not include everyone in his cabinet.

“When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you look at my [Cabinet] list, know that I am in the path of Jesus Christ,” he said.

According to Museveni, by not going for the common figures and intellectuals like many had thought he would do, he was was following in Jesus’ footsteps and surprising everyone.

“Jesus didn’t recruit Pharisees or Levites but went for Simon Peter,”he added.

Following the announcement of the new cabinet, there were murmurs, especially from the people of Kasese that they had not been considered in the new appointments.

President admitted that he had initially wanted to include former Kasese municipality mayor Godfrey Kabyanga in his cabinet but noted his name had skipped his mind at the last minute.

“In my short list I had got somebody called Kabyanga from Kasese. He was on my shortlist. Because I was working underground and hiding, I forgot his name.”

Following the appointment of Robinah Nabbanja as the new Prime Minister, many have since said she will not be up to the task as the leader of government business.

Many have said they are waiting to see how she will measure up with Mathias Mpuuga, the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

However, commenting about her appointment, Nabbanja said many will be surprised by her ability to perform her duties.

She explained that being a minister, commissioner of Parliament and the RDC is enough experience for someone to be a good leader.

“I was appointed a commissioner of Parliament and I was appointed to chair a committee. So I organised the audit charter of Parliament. Parliament can now proudly say it has an audit charter which I organized single handedly by the way,“ she said.

“I am such an experienced person. I am the only member of parliament in that region in 2016 that came back an opposed. There are a number of things we have done together with government , the experience I have is qualification enough.”