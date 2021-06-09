The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has released detailed guidelines on which tourist vehicles will be allowed to bypass the inter-district travel ban.

UTB has revealed that only tourist vehicles licensed by the Ministry of Works and Transport will be able allowed on the road after Thursday.

These vehicles must belong to licensed tourism companies.

President Museveni in his Sunday address on COVID-19 placed a ban on inter-district travel with effect from June 10.

Museveni said that only tourist vehicles, cargo cars and essential workers will be allowed to travel after the set deadline.

Now in a statement from the UTB chief executive officer Lilly Ajarova said tourist vans will have to fulfil a set of guidelines before enjoying this privilege.

Ajarova listed four guidelines that the vans will have to abide by.

“All tourist vehicles must be licensed by the Ministry of Works and Transport and attached to tourism companies registered and licensed by Uganda Tourism Board.

All tourists are encouraged to carry their detailed travel itineraries especially cor inter-district routes.

All tourist guides accompanying tourists must carry their identification.

Tourists are encouraged to carry proof of payment for accommodation and tourist activity fees shch as; national park entrance fees and permits where applicable.

COVID-19 SOPs must be adhered to in the tourist vehicles with attention to social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising.”

UTB said that tourism in Uganda is open and accessible to all and called upon all tourists to comply with the set guidelines in order to curb down the rising infections.

Uganda is currently under a 42 days partial lockdown with a night curfew set at 9pm and ban on social, political abd religious gatherings.