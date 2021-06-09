The newly appointed cabinet Ministers have hailed President Yoweri Museveni for giving them a chance to serve Ugandans.

Reacting to the cabinet announced on Tuesday evening, the newly appointed Agriculture Minister, Frank Tumwebaze hailed the president for once again, trusting him with yet another office to serve Ugandans and pledged committed service.

“I pledge total loyalty to the appointing authority always & dedicated service my country,”Tumwebaze tweeted.

“I am greatly honoured and humbled to once again be appointed to serve as the Minister of State for Animal Industry, a sector that I take on as so dear to me. Thank your Excellency. I will continue to serve our country with utmost honour and diligence,” Minister Bright Rwamirama said.

The State Minister for Finance in charge of Privatisation and Investment, Evelyn Anite who also lost the Koboko Municipality seat was full of praises for President Museveni for the appointment.

“My president and mentor, I thank you again for entrusting me with responsibility to implement your core agenda of advancing investment and creating jobs this term. I am on my heels, sleeves are folded and ready to double my efforts with the help of God,”Anite said.

“I will continue to serve our country with utmost energy, honour and diligence,” said Peter Ogwang.