The appointment of Dr. Monica Musenero to cabinet as Minister in the Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology, and Innovation and Jenfa Namuyangu as Minister of State, in charge of Bunyoro Affairs respectively has excited Bugwere elders home and in the diaspora.

President Museveni last evening using his constitutional authority enshrined in Articles: 108(2), 108A (1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda finally released the much-awaited cabinet list.

The news that broke at about 10 pm was welcomed by joy and merrymaking in all ways in different parts of the region specifically North Bukedi.

Bishop Vincent Watolya, the chairperson Lugwere Bible translation, and language development organization says the appointment is successful and timely considering the shrinking poverty in the region that needs affirmative action.

Mr, Eric Kasolo the acting Prime minister of Owa Ikumbania Cultural Institution said it’s the first time that Bugwere is getting a cabinet minister adding that the appointees should use the positions to change the ‘’Nkolera Kida kyonka’’ notion in Bugwere.

He advised the appointees to desist from using their ministerial positions to fight fellow Bagwere.

One Timothy said the appointment is the best that Bugwere has ever had since time immemorial.

He asked the two daughters of the soil to desist from internal conflicts but rather unite all Bugwere MPs for the region to transform and move forward.

Pastor James Shaine the overseer of born-again pastors in Bugwere region who doubles as the biological brother to Musenero said ‘’congs, our dear sisters God bless you and let Bugwere shine’’ he prayed.

Mr. Samuel Mulomi the former LC 5 Budaka said he wasn’t surprised by Musenero’s appointment because she has been a Lady of impeachable integrity free from corruption.

‘’I Appeal my successor Mr. Pajje and to all the leaders to put political differences aside and work with Musenero for the good of our people’’

Endowed with fertile soils, minerals and strategically located at the border point, Bukedi sub-region remains one of the poorest sub-regions in Uganda. According to the Uganda National Household Survey report of 2019/20, the sub-region was ranked the second poorest in the country just after Karamoja.

Who’s Monica Musenero Masanza the new face to cabinet

Monica Musenero Masanza (born circa 1965) is a Ugandan veterinarian, microbiologist, and epidemiologist, who serves as a consultant epidemiologist to the government of Uganda and serves as an advisor to the president of Uganda on epidemics and pandemics.

She previously served as the Principal Epidemiologist and Assistant Commissioner for Epidemiology and Surveillance in the Uganda Ministry of Health. She has previously played leading roles in the control of Ebola epidemics in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in the West African country of Sierra Leone.

Musenero was born in the present-day Butebo District (formerly part of Pallisa District), in the Eastern Region of Uganda. After attending local primary school, she studied at Bubulo Girls Secondary School for her O-Level studies. She then attended Nabumali High School, where she completed her A-Level education and graduated with a High School Diploma, in 1987.

She was then admitted to Makerere University, Uganda’s largest and oldest public university, graduating with a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine degree. Later, she was awarded a Master of Public Health degree, also by Makerere University. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Microbiology and Immunology, awarded by Cornell University, in 1997

In 2014, during the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, after Musenero had retired from the Uganda Ministry of Health, she was recalled to “offer technical advice in West Africa, because of her experience in handling Ebola”.

In early 2020, before Uganda recorded her first COVID-19 patient, Dr. Musenero was appointed as a senior advisor to the president of Uganda, regarding the pandemic. She led a team of professionals and technocrats who planned strategy and advised the president on the way forward.

Who’s Jenipher Namuyangu

Jenipher Kacha Namuyangu, also Jennifer Namuyangu Byakatonda, but commonly referred to as Jennifer Namuyangu, is a Ugandan politician and environmentalist. She belongs to the National Resistance Movement political party. She is the Minister of State for Local Government in the Ugandan Cabinet.

She was appointed to that position on 6 June 2016. She previously served as the Minister of State for Water Resources, from 1 June 2006 until 27 May 2011. In the Cabinet reshuffle on 27 May 2011, she was dropped from the cabinet and was replaced by Betty Bigombe. She also served as the elected Member of Parliament for Pallisa District Women’s Representative, from 2001 until 2011.

In 2010, Pallisa District was split into two, to create Kibuku District. Namuyangu contested for the parliamentary seat of Kibuku County, Kibuku District. She lost to Saleh Kamba by a wide margin. Namuyangu was born in Kibuku District on 27 July 1968.

Namuyangu attended Kibuku Secondary School for her O-Level Studies before she transferred to Iganga Secondary School, where she completed her A-Level education. She was admitted to Makerere University, Uganda’s oldest university, graduating with the degree of Bachelor of Science in Forestry, in 1993. Her Master of Science in Agroforestry was also obtained from Makerere University, in 1996.

From 1994 until 1996, she served as the Youth Representative for Eastern Uganda to the National Resistance Council, the parliamentary institution at that time. From 1997 until 1998, she served as a Lecturer at Nyabyeya Forestry College in Masindi District. She then joined the Ministry of Lands and the Environment, in the Forestry Department, as a Seed Source Development Officer, serving in that capacity from 1998 until 2001.

In 2001, she rejoined politics and was elected to Represent the Women of Pallisa District in parliament. She was again re-elected to the same position in 2006. Between 2003 and 2006, she served as Minister of State for Industry. She was appointed as State Minister for Water Resources on 1 June 2006, serving in that capacity until 27 May 2011. Between 2013 and 2016, she was a member of the Committee of the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Namuyangu is one of several government ministers and National Resistance Movement MPs who lost in their party primaries and defied President Museveni’s directive, to not stand as independents, and instead offered themselves to stand as independent parliamentary candidates 2011. She contested against fellow NRM member, Saleh Kamba (the then incumbent MP and NRM flag bearer) for the “Kibuku County” seat, losing by a very wide margin.