On Tuesday evening, President Museveni announced his cabinet, crashing hopes of a litany of legislators.

While several had expected to make it to the list for one reason or another, Museveni shocked them and the entire nation when he released a completely unfamiliar line-up.

Now, there is a mad dash for the remaining slots of influence, especially at parliament, with many legislators seeking Museveni’s blessing once again.

Nile Post in different talks with sources confirmed that indeed, since last night, legislators who have been disappointed are cocooned in different offices of Museveni’s power brokers seeking endorsement to committees.

“Those who missed out are now lobbying to have committees of their choices, they want to land a committee as a consolation for their missing out on cabinet,” the source said.

Nile Post contacted another source in the office of the speaker who confirmed that indeed, there has been a surging number of visitors since this morning, while the applications received informally are enormous.

Among the committees that are hotly being chased for include; The Commissioner of Parliament, budget committee, Public Accounts, COSASE and rules, and privileges committee.

“These were really close to cabinet appointments, for some reason they are not. And the first thing they did is run here,” the source adds.

Nile Post can not however verify the truth of the detail but is aware that a number of legislators who had hoped to be on the cabinet will now scramble for a bigger cake in parliament.