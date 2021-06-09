Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has described the exclusion of his former deputy Sarah Kanyike from the new cabinet as embarrassing.

President Yoweri Museveni named his new cabinet on Tuesday night but recent appointee Kanyike did not retain her docket.

A close associate of Lukwago for many years, Kanyike worked as KCCA deputy Lord Mayor for five years. She was regarded as Lukwago’s right hand during his turbulent reign at City Hall as he battled government.

Lukwago repeatedly claimed that President Museveni wanted him out but he had defeated him several times to retain the mayoral seat.

To the shock of many, President Museveni appointed Kanyike as the state minister for the elderly and people with disabilities in July 2020.

President Museveni gloated that the Kanyike appointment almost caused Lukwago to “suffer a heart attack.”

Kanyike has now been replaced by Gidudu Mafabi.

Commenting on the development, Lukwago quipped, “I think she has made a record of having stayed there for less than a year. Museveni has really embarrassed and insulted some of these people.”

Lukwago added, ” I think it should serve as a lesson to some of our people in the opposition. Beti Kamya, Nakiwala Kyiyingi, Sarah Kanyike.”

He wondered, “Why don’t people in opposition learn how President Museveni works? He picks you, exploits your remaining wisdom and then dumps you. He likes using people.”

Lukwago, who crossed from the Democratic Party (DP) to Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ahead of the January 2021 elections had similar words of caution for Joyce Ssebugwawo.

He urged Ssebugwawo to carefully consider her future in light of the treatment of former opposition figures who have joined government. He said, “I want my sister Ssebugwawo to picks a lesson from this before accepting the appointment.”

Former Lubaga division mayor Joyce Ssebugwawo was named in the new cabinet for the post for the Minister of State for Information,Communication Technology and National Guidance.

In FDC, Ssebugwawo serves as Vice President in charge of Buganda and has been a close confidante of Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding president of the Najjanankumbi based party.

FDC is reportedly holding an emergency meeting to discuss Ssebugwawo’s appointment. Ssebugwawo is yet to make a public statement on her appointment.