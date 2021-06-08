Uganda will on June 9 2021 celebrate the 32nd Heroes’ Day anniversary, an annual event held to pay tribute to people who exemplified and defended the highest values of patriotism and sacrifice for the wellbeing of the country and its citizens.

This year’s theme is: “Remembering those Great Men and Women who put nation first in pursuing freedom for our Motherland Uganda.”

According to Hajji Yunus Kakande,the Secretary in the Office of the President told the media that heroic values to be celebrated include proven integrity, patriotism, self-sacrifice for the national good, acts of bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness, and love for others.

“We owe a great debt to the sons and daughters of this country and all the other heroes and heroines who fought for Uganda to be free.It is a debt we can neither repay, nor ever forget,” he said.

Kakande explained that the idea behind such a national gathering is to celebrate, preserve, protect and propagate the precious inheritance in the name of liberty our heroes and heroines left us.

“We are therefore, compatriots in the struggle of making Uganda a better country to live in, which was the major spirit behind their heroic deeds. It is the cardinal duty for every Ugandan therefore, to protect, develop and sustain this spirit,”he stated.

He said the spirit of heroism can only be meaningful if we uplift Uganda into a modern, stable and industrialised country that will make every citizen happy and proud to live in.

“Certainly, there is still much to be done, but there is also much more to cause a celebratory mood in the progress made towards bringing Uganda to the ideals for which both living and dead heroes sacrificed themselves,”he said.

This year’s celebrations will be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and as expected, the celebrations will purely be “scientific” implying that there will be no mass gatherings and huge ceremonies as it used to be few years back.