Uganda Revenue Authority has on the directive of President Museveni released Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine’s armored vehicle which was impounded recently.

The tax body impounded the armored vehicle in April after clearance from Court to allow for re-inspection after it was found out that it had been under declared.

However, in June, 7, 2021 letter to Kyagulanyi’s lawyers led by Anthony Wameli, URA said they had been directed by the president to return the vehicle to the owner.

“This is to inform you that we have received a directive from His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda to the effect that Uganda Revenue Authority should release your client’s motor vehicle immediately,” URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki said in the letter.

The URA chief however since the owner asked for a review of the assessment, the outstanding bill of over shs240 million is still due and should be paid by Kyagulanyi.

“The final amount will be communicated to you in due course after review of the appeal.”

Kyagulanyi dismisses act

However, addressing journalists on Tuesday at his home in Kamwokya, the National Unity Platform leader confirmed the vehicle had been returned to him on Museveni’s directive but dismissed the act as a gimmick.

“I first saw a letter that Mr. Museveni had directed that my car be given back. That is a gimmick to be used as a string against me,”Kyagulanyi said.

According to the NUP leader, the act is a clear manifestation of how state institutions have been hijacked and work on “orders” of the president.

“ It shows that all state institutions have no power. They are under captivity by Mr.Museveni . Why didn’t URA follow the right channels in returning the car but had to wait for Mr.Museveni,” Kyagulanyi wondered.

The runner up in the January 14 polls also noted that the move is only aimed at swaying the public and create sympathy for president Museveni but noted the same will not happen.

“Their(URA) letter shows that I still have an outstanding balance. If it is within the law, why should they give it to me before I pay the money? In taking our car, they didn’t point at any law. They did it illegally but after realizing the car belonged to me, they returned it.”

“We have different assumptions and believe they are trying to change narrative of demanding for our colleagues who are imprisoned in Kitalya over trumped up charges.”

The National Unity Platform leader however noted that his team would first examine the vehicle before using it.

“We shall bring experts to examine the vehicle before using it but all in all, Museveni has nothing to tell us about the car since he has no coin of his on buying it.”