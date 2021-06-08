The Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has announced closure of its offices for some services until next month in a bid to avert the further spread of coronavirus.

“Following the president’s address to the nation outlining preventive measures against the second wave of COVID-19, the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) hereby suspends services that require interaction with the public, until July 18, 2021,” UNEB Executive Secretary, Dan Odong said in a statement.

He said they will only offer services offered online, especially provision of Letters Verification of Results (LVRs), which is initiated virtually.

According to the UNEB boss, clients who had already submitted their requests for any other services will be served accordingly.

“The mode of operation until July 18, 2021 will be through online application with either an internet supported smart phone or a computer .The applicants should submit/ upload an introduction letter from their former school, a valid Identity card of the applicant, and a police letter, in case of a lost or damaged slip/certificate,” he said.

“A payment code will then be provided which the applicant can use to pay either via mobile money or through the bank. Clients are urged to ensure that they avail an operational telephone number on the application form where a response message and further guidance will be sent.”

According to UNEB, equating of academic documents has been suspended until July 18 but clients who had already applied and given specific dates for collecting documents will be handled.

For collection of documents, UNEB says only clients who have been notified to come to collect documents will be allowed to do so and that they should observe the set Standard Operating Procedures.

“UNEB cares for your personal health and safety and is committed to following the SOPs for curbing the further spread of the corona virus, as guided by His Excellency the President of Uganda.”