Former Minister without portfolio, Richard Twodong has been named as the new ruling National Resistance Movement(NRM) Secretary General.

According to changes announced by the party national chairman, President Museveni, Todwong who has been deputy was elevated to Secretary General to replace Justine Kasule Lumumba who was appointed the new Minister in charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister.

In the same vein, Rose Namayanja, who has been the NRM national treasurer has been appointed as the new party deputy Secretary General and Barbara Oundo Nekesa who has been the Ugandan High Commissioner in South Africa has been appointed to replace her.