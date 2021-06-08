President Museveni has finally announced the much awaited cabinet list with a number of common figures missing.

According to the cabinet list released on Tuesday, Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who lost the Bukoto Central MP and has been Vice for 10 years has not returned.

He has been replaced by Jessica Alupo.

Ruhakana Rugunda who according to sources had long indicated to the appointing authority that he didn’t want to return in cabinet has been replaced by Robinah Nabbanja.

Long-serving and powerful Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa who had served in the position since 2005 has also been dropped and replaced by Gen Jeje Odongo who has been in Internal Affairs.

The list released on Tuesday evening has also seen Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo dropped and replaced by Mariam Dhoka Babalanda whereas Gen Elly Tumwine has been replaced as the Minister for Security by Jim Muhwezi.

Attorney General William Byaruhanga has also been dropped and replaced by Kiroywa Kiwanuka whereas Mary Goreti Kitutu has been replaced by Ruth Nankabirwa as Energy Minister.

Amelia Anne Kyambadde who recently lost the Mawokota North seat has also not returned after being replaced by Francis Mwebesa as Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Minister.

Adolf Mwesigye, who has been the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs has not returned in the position where a substantive replacement is yet to be named.