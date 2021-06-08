Women leaders who emerged victorious during the 2021 general elections from Kibuku District have applauded Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) for nurturing and empowering women in leadership.

Speaking yesterday during a reflection meeting held at the district headquarters, the women testified that FOWODE had not only empowered them in leadership but also transformed their livelihoods, socially politically, and economically.

Amina Namusungu the Vice-chairperson attributed her success to FOWODE for mentoring her to what she now. She promised to become the voice of the voiceless as she encourages more women to take up leadership positions without fear.

While giving her testimony on how FOWODE has transformed livelihoods in their households, Nasio Farida said women have been equipped with skills on how to sustain self-reliance in their communities and that, women nowadays have a voice and rights over the property.

Ms. Fazila Namwambira the District Field Officer FOWODE said that out of the project implementation of empowering women in leadership several women emerge victorious in a recently concluded general local government elections.

She added that the appointment of a woman as the district vice chairperson is a big achievement.

Namwambira noted that Since October 2019, FOWODE has been implementing the women’s empowerment and leadership project that is harnessing the power of women organizing at the grassroots to promote their economic self-reliance, as a catalyst for participation in leadership and governance in the five districts of Kibuku, Luwero Rukungiri Amuria, and Gulu,

The training has empowered women to advocate for genders responsive budgeting in their districts. Consequently, there have been over 8 proposals made by women leaders, citizens, and CBOs for incorporation into laws, policies, programs, and budgets.

Most of the proposals made during the meeting focused on increased budgeting towards maternal health, promoting girl child education, better access to safe water, women’s economic empowerment, and advancing women’s leadership.

District leaders also committed themselves to continue with advocacy, mobilization, and selection of viable economic enterprises suitable for women at all levels.

However, Ms. Adong Elizabeth the deputy CAO urged the women to go back for further studies so as to be able to take up the Presidency seat.

RDC Kibuku Kikomeko Mwanamoiza, who was the chief guest urged the women to remain faithful to their partners and work hand in hand with their spouses in order to change the livelihoods of their families.

‘’We should remain persistent and focused to our cardinal roles, let’s not use our position as avenues of indulging into extramarital relationships, and avoid producing like rabbits’’ the RDC counseled.

FOWODE is a women’s national nonpartisan organization established in 1995 with the vision of a just and affair society where women and men equally participate and benefit from the decision-making process. The aim of the organization is to help women fill up political spaces to improve their welfare, quality of their debate, and gender equality.