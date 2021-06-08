The Director General Health Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa has urged health workers to wear two masks while at work.

In a letter dated June 7, 2021, Dr. Mwebesa said that this is because as health workers, they are now at an ever greater risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

“The Scientific Advisory Committee has guided that health workers, because of the risk, need to use 2 masks (double masks) while in clinics/wards,” Dr. Mwebesa noted.

“This is therefore to request you to double mask-up while at work.”

Dr. Mwebesa said that the health workers should wear the two masks properly, and also adhere to the infection, prevention and control measures to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The Director General Health Services also noted that as the health ministry, they will work to ensure that all hospitals and districts are equipped with the relevant IPC materials to keep medics safe.

Uganda is currently under a partial lockdown following new measures announced by President Museveni on Sunday.

The new measures are meant to slow or stop the spread of the virus that is reported to be in its second wave following a surge in the number of cases.

According to the data from the Ministry of Health, the country currently has 53,961 cumulative cases of COVID-19 with at least 739 patients on admission across the country.

Uganda has also also confirmed a total of 383 fatalities due to COVID-19 .

At least 748,676 have been vaccinated against the virus so far.