Fresh details have emerged indicating that a man who was recording the incident of the attempted assassination of the former Minister of Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala.

Gen Katumba’s vehicle was showered with bullets by unknown assailants moving on two motorcycles killing his daughter and driver instantly whereas the four star general sustained injuries.

However, according to the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, a man is currently nursing injuries after being shot in the hand while recording events on the fateful day.

“There was someone taking photographs of the criminals but the guy with spotted shirt shot him in the hand. We took him for treatment,” Lokech said.

Investigations

The deputy Inspector General in a twist of events said they have arrested some suspects to help in the ongoing investigations.

He however noted that he could not divulge more details for fear of jeopardizing investigations.

“We have so far received a number of descriptions of the suspects but we will not be releasing any details for the time being. The team is conducting very objective and thorough investigations, ”he said.

“We shall have more to say as investigations reveal more details but I want to assure the public and country at large that we are doing absolutely everything within our means to find the perpetrators of the attack.”

The development comes barely a day after the Police spokesperson; Fred Enanga said they have no suspect on connection to the attack.

“There was speculation of some arrests made but we simply identified a few persons of interest based on the information that they could have knowledge about the incident. The people we have are persons of interest and are not suspects of yet,”Enanga said on Monday.

The latest information by the deputy Inspector General of Police collides with statements made by the police spokesperson.