Gen David Muhoozi, who has been the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF has been named as the new State Minister for Internal Affairs.

According to the cabinet list released by President Museveni on Tuesday evening, Gen Muhoozi will now replace Mario Kania Obiga who has served in the position for five years.

Gen Muhoozi, who joined the army in 1985 served as a defence counsel at the General Court Martial in Makindye before being transferred to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), as Staff Officer General Duties, serving in that role for four years.

Over the years, he has served as a UPDF Air base commander at Entebbe, Chief of Staff UPDAF, Commander of the Air Defense Division in Nakasongola and the commander of the Armored Brigade in Masaka.

In 2017, Muhoozi who was then the Commander Land Forces and at the rank of Major General in the UPDF was promoted to the rank of General and appointed Chief of Defence Forces to replace Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

He has served in the position until today when he was appointed the State Minister for Internal Affairs.

Gen Muhoozi is credited to have picked from where Gen Katumba Wamala left in professionalizing the army but also change the image of the UPDF.

He has played great role in ensuring the civil-military relations flourish under his tenure as Chief of Defence Forces and this has been seen on several occasions when the UPDF soldiers misbehaved and he came out to own their mistakes, before apologising to the public.

He has also played a key role in improving the welfare of UPDF soldiers through building housing units.