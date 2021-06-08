French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man on an official visit.
In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip in the south-eastern department of Drôme.
A man slaps Mr Macron in the face before being swarmed by officers. The president meanwhile is rushed away.
Emmanuel Macron giflé par un homme dans la Drôme pic.twitter.com/VnpZ5ELvl5
— BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 8, 2021
Two men have reportedly been arrested in the wake of the incident, according to French media.
As the president is slapped, the words “Down with Macron-ism” are shouted.
Source: BBC
Discussion about this post