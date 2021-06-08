Government has temporarily waived curfew for public buses and taxis plying the upcountry routes to allow easy movement of students and other people that are heading out of the city.

President Museveni in his Sunday address gave public transport up to June 10 before the suspension on inter-district travel takes effect.

Many students and people were seen stranded in different parks, and many were forced to sleep in the parks with no buses to take them.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health said in a statement that curfew for the buses taking these people home will now be temporarily suspended.

“Curfew has been waived off from today to Thursday 10 June 2021 only for buses and taxis travelling upcountry to aid movement of the students,” Atwine said.

Dr. Atwine also added that in consultation with the Ministry of Works and Transport, they are also working out on other mechanisms to find additional means of transport and reduce transport fares for students going out of Kampala.

“We have noted quite a big number (of people) in the parks trying to go home. We also noted that some students got stranded as the buses took advantage of the population and hiked the cost. We have discussed this and ministry of works is making arrangements.”

Many of the travellers interviewed since the rush for buses started on Monday complained about the increased fares saying it is unfair.