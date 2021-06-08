The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr.Johnson Byabashaija,has suspended all visitations to prisons with immediate effect regardless of vaccination status.

In the notice sent to all heads of departments,regional prisons commanders, heads of sections, Byabashaija also restricted staff movements and visitations from community members to staff barracks.

The instruction comes at a time when the country is facing a second wave of the pandemic which is said to be more lethal than the first wave.

In consideration of the current situation in Uganda, and in the neighbouring countries, Byabashaija called upon heads of departments to ensure strict adherence to the directives to control the pandemic inside the prisons.

“Standby Class 1 is sustained until further notice. Admission of new prisoners will continue at the current new reception centres and new prisoners will be re-integrated after 14 days of mandatory quarantine,” he said.

He said the current court procedures will continue and in addition, prisoners will be taken to court on Tuesdays and Thursdays only.

He ordered all staff to wear face masks without exception and ensure availability of hand wash facilities within the barracks.

“Re-activate regional and facility specific task force meetings to review progress. All staff must be engaged to make full participation in instituting preventive measures and reporting suspected cases in and around the barracks,”he said.