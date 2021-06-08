Centenary Bank has been recognized for being the most helpful brand during Covid and the most admired financial services brand in Uganda.

The awards were presented to the bank by Brand Africa based on the 2021 Brand Africa 100; Africa’s Best Brands research and ranking of brands across Africa.

The Brand Africa Awards are an intergenerational movement to create a positive image of Africa, celebrate its diversity and drive its competitiveness.

While receiving the accolade in Kampala, Beatrice Lugalambi, the General Manager Corporate Communication and Marketing at Centenary Bank expressed the bank’s gratitude for the honor.

“This Award demonstrates Centenary Bank’s customer- centric approach, continued focus on innovating solutions set to deliver exceptional services to the customers during the normal, good and tough times like Covid,”Lugalambi said.

“We thank our customers for their steadfast support and loyalty that has made the bank the admirable brand it is today”.

In 2020, Centenary Bank donated shs200 million to the Prime Minister’s office, towards the national fight against COVID-19.

The bank also reviewed and restructured loans for its customers affected by the pandemic as well as waiving charges for the bank account to mobile wallet transfers .

In the financial services sub-survey dominated by local brands, Centenary Bank retained its first position from the previous year 2020 as the most admired financial services brand in Uganda, getting ahead of competition for the second time.

Speaking about this feat, Lugalambi said Centenary Bank remains at the fore front of promoting digital solutions in the banking industry with a pack of products and services

“The bank also continues to demonstrate a heart for the people through its CSR initiatives,” she said.

The Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands survey ranking has established itself as the most authoritative survey, analysis, and metric for brands in Africa.

It is a consumer led survey which seeks to establish brand preferences across Africa.

The survey is conducted by Geopoll (www.geopoll.com) among a representative sample of respondents 18 years and older, in 27 countries which collectively represent 50% of the continent, covering all economic regions and accounting for an estimated 80% of the population and the GDP of Africa.