ASUMAN MUSOBYA

Headteachers in Bugiri district are counting loses after government abruptly closed schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Some headteachers said the closure came when many parents had not cleared their school dues.

According to Julius Wamon, the headteacher of Town View Senior Secondary School, some

parents did not pay school fees while others paid half.

Wamon said the school has accumulated debts and that there is need for government intervention to ensure that private schools get some money.

“We cannot refund the little money we got from the parents because the term was coming to an end” he said.

Wamon urged parents to encourage their children to read books while at home as they wait for government to reopen schools.

“I think this the only way we can manage the situation because the children have enough notes in their books and this would help them in future,” Wamon said.

The headteacher of St. Stephen’s Bugiri Secondary School, Christopher Isabirye, urged parents to remain calm, adding that meetings would be convened after government reopens the schools to discuss the issues pertaining to school fees.

“It is true some parents cleared fees for their children and the schools were closed before the end of the term but we shall look into this issue at the beginning of the next term,” he said.

The Bugiri deputy resident district commissioner, Anthony Nseko said that the Covid-19 task force will convene meetings to decide how government workers who reside in other districts can continue with work.

He urged people to remain calm and abide by the laws set by the ministry of Heath against the spread of Covid-19.