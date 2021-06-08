President Museveni has finally released the much awaited cabinet list with retired Major Jessica Alupo appointed as the new Vice President whereas former State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Robinah Nabbanja has been named the Prime Minister.
“I hereby inform the country that by virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below,”Museveni said on Tuesday evening.
Here is the cabinet list in full:
- H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO (MAJ.RTD)
- Rt. Hon. Prime Ministerand Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA
- 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA;
4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI
- 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio ─ HON. LUKIA NAKADAMA;
- Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA
- Minister, Office of the President (Presidency)─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA
- Minister, Office of the President (Security)─ HON. JIM MUHWEZI
- Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State HouseComptroller, in charge of Science,Technology and Innovation─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA
- Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJATI MISI KABANDA;
- Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ RT. HON. KASULE LUMUMBA
- Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS
- Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees ─ HON. ONEK HILARY
- Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI KITUTU
- Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE
- Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA
- Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA
BAMULANGAKI;
- Minister of Energy and Minerals Development─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA;
- Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA KASAIJA
- Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO
- Minister of Gender, Labour And Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI
- Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG
- Minister of Information,Communications Technology And National Guidance─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI
- Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE
- Minister of Justice and ─Constitutional Affairs
- Minister of Lands, Housing And Urban Development ─ HON. JUDITH NABAKOBA;
- Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI
- Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA
- Minister of Tourism, Wildlife And Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME
- Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA
- Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO
- Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA
MINISTERS OF STATE:
Office of the President
- Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG
- Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE
Office of the Vice President:
- Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ HON. MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA
Office of the Prime Minister-
- Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)
─ HON. ANYAKUN
The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)– ESTHER DAVINIA
- Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM
- Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Karamoja)─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;
- Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region)
─ MS. ALICE KABOYO
- Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) ─ HON. NAMUYANGU KACHA JENNIFER
- Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs)─ HON. DR. ONGALO-OBOTE
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
- Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture)─ HON. KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO
- Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry)─ HON. RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT
- Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries─ HON. ADOA HELLEN
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
- Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI JACKSON
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
- Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Defence)─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH JACOB MARKSON
- Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)─ HON. OLERU HUDA
Ministry of East African Affairs
- Minister of State for East African Affairs ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA
Ministry of Education and Sports
- Minister of State for Education And Sports (Higher Education) ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO JOHN CHRYSOSTOM
- Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU
And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;
- Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS
And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;
Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:
- Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI
Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;
- Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;
Minerals Development (Minerals)
Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:
- Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY
Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;
Development (General Duties)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS
Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;
Development (Planning)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;
Planning and Economic
Development (Privatization and
Investment)
- Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE
Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;
Development (Micro-Finance)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs:
- Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM
Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;
- Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;
Affairs (Regional Affairs)
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;
Labour and Social Development
(Gender and Culture)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI
Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;
(Youth and Children Affairs)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;
Labour and Social Development
(Employment and Industrial
Relations)
- Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;
Labour and Social Development
(Disability Affairs)
- Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;
Labour and Social Development
(Elderly Affairs)
Ministry of Health:
- Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA
(General Duties) KAWOYA;
- Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET
(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA
Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:
- Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE
Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO
National Guidance
Ministry of Internal Affairs:
- Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;
Internal Affairs
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:
- Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE
Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;
Metropolitan
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;
Housing and Urban Development (Housing)
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Urban Development)
- Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;
Housing and Urban
Development (Lands)
Ministry of Local Government:
- Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA
Local Government RUSOKE;
Ministry of Public Service:
- Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY
Public Service MUGASA
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:
- Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;
Wildlife and Antiquities
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME
Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;
(Cooperatives)
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;
Industry and Cooperatives
(Industry)
- Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET
Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;
(Trade)
Ministry of Water and Environment:
- Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;
And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR
- Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI
And Environment (Water)
Ministry of Works and Transport:
- Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;
And Transport (Works)
- Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA
And Transport (Transport) FRED
SPECIAL ENVOY:
- RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA
SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:
- HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES
- HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – LANDS
- PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – ECONOMIC
AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION
- HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – KAMPALA
- GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL
ADVISOR – SECURITY
NRM SECRETARIAT:
- HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
- HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY
GENERAL NRM
- HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER
NRM
SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE
NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT
