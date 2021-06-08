President Museveni has finally released the much awaited cabinet list with retired Major Jessica Alupo appointed as the new Vice President whereas former State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Robinah Nabbanja has been named the Prime Minister.

“I hereby inform the country that by virtue of the Authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby appoint H.E. the Vice President, Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Honourable Cabinet Ministers and other Ministers as indicated below,”Museveni said on Tuesday evening.

Here is the cabinet list in full:

H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO (MAJ.RTD)

Rt. Hon. Prime Ministerand Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA

1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA;

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI

3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio ─ HON. LUKIA NAKADAMA;

Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA

Minister, Office of the President (Presidency)─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA

Minister, Office of the President (Security)─ HON. JIM MUHWEZI Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State HouseComptroller, in charge of Science,Technology and Innovation─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA

Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJATI MISI KABANDA;

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ RT. HON. KASULE LUMUMBA

Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees ─ HON. ONEK HILARY

Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI KITUTU

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE

Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA

Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA

BAMULANGAKI;

Minister of Energy and Minerals Development─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA;

Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA KASAIJA

Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO

Minister of Gender, Labour And Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI

Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG

Minister of Information,Communications Technology And National Guidance─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI

Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE

Minister of Justice and ─Constitutional Affairs

Minister of Lands, Housing And Urban Development ─ HON. JUDITH NABAKOBA;

Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI

Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife And Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME

Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA

Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO

Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President

Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG

Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE

Office of the Vice President:

Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ HON. MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA

Office of the Prime Minister-

Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)

─ HON. ANYAKUN

The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)– ESTHER DAVINIA

Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Karamoja)─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU;

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region)

─ MS. ALICE KABOYO

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) ─ HON. NAMUYANGU KACHA JENNIFER

Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs)─ HON. DR. ONGALO-OBOTE

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture)─ HON. KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry)─ HON. RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT

Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries─ HON. ADOA HELLEN

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI JACKSON

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Defence)─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH JACOB MARKSON

Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)─ HON. OLERU HUDA

Ministry of East African Affairs

Minister of State for East African Affairs ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA

Ministry of Education and Sports

Minister of State for Education And Sports (Higher Education) ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO JOHN CHRYSOSTOM

Minister of State for Education ─ HON. DR. MORIKU

And Sports (Primary Education) JOYCE KADUCU;

Minister of State for Education ─ HON. OBUA DENIS

And Sports (Sports) HAMSON;

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. OKASAI

Minerals Development (Energy) SIDRONIUS OPOLOT;

Minister of State for Energy and ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS;

Minerals Development (Minerals)

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

Minister of State for Finance ─ HON. HENRY

Planning and Economic MUSAASIZI;

Development (General Duties)

Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. AMOS

Planning and Economic LUGOLOOBI;

Development (Planning)

Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN;

Planning and Economic

Development (Privatization and

Investment)

Minister of State for Finance, ─ HON. KYEYUNE

Planning and Economic HARUNA KASOLO;

Development (Micro-Finance)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Minister of State for Foreign ─ HON. ORYEM

Affairs (International Affairs) OKELLO;

Minister of State for Foreign ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA;

Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO;

Labour and Social Development

(Gender and Culture)

Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI

Labour and Social Development SARAH MATEKE;

(Youth and Children Affairs)

Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA;

Labour and Social Development

(Employment and Industrial

Relations)

Minister of State for Gender, ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO;

Labour and Social Development

(Disability Affairs)

Minister of State for Gender ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI;

Labour and Social Development

(Elderly Affairs)

Ministry of Health:

Minister of State for Health ─ HON. BANGIRANA

(General Duties) KAWOYA;

Minister of State for Health ─ HON. MARGARET

(Primary Health Care) MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

Minister of State for Information─ MS. JOYCE

Communication Technology and SSEBUGWAWO

National Guidance

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

Minister of State for ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI;

Internal Affairs

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

Minister of State for Kampala ─ MR. KABUYE

Capital City and KYOFATOGABYE;

Metropolitan

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. NAMUGANZA;

Housing and Urban Development (Housing)

Minister of State for Lands, ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Urban Development)

Minister of State for Lands, ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA;

Housing and Urban

Development (Lands)

Ministry of Local Government:

Minister of State for ─ HON. VICTORIA

Local Government RUSOKE;

Ministry of Public Service:

Minister of State for ─ MS. GRACE MARY

Public Service MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

Minister of State for Tourism, ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA;

Wildlife and Antiquities

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. GUME

Industry and Cooperatives FREDRICK NGOBI;

(Cooperatives)

Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID;

Industry and Cooperatives

(Industry)

Minister of State for Trade, ─ HON. HARRIET

Industry and Cooperatives NTABAAZI;

(Trade)

Ministry of Water and Environment:

Minister of State for Water ─ HON. BEATRICE;

And Environment (Environment) ANYWAR

Minister of State for Water ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

And Environment (Water)

Ministry of Works and Transport:

Minister of State for Works ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU;

And Transport (Works)

Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA

And Transport (Transport) FRED

SPECIAL ENVOY:

RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES

HON. BETTY KAMYA – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – LANDS

PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – ECONOMIC

AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION

HON. SARAH KANYIKE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – KAMPALA

GEN. ELLY TUMWINE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL

ADVISOR – SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

HON. RICHARD TODWONG – SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA – DEPTY SECRETARY

GENERAL NRM

HON. OUNDO NEKESA – NATIONAL TREASURER

NRM

SIGNED this …………………..day of ………, in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE

NATIONAL RESISTANCE MOVEMENT