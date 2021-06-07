Police have said as of now, they don’t have any suspects connected to the assassination attempt of the former Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

The former Chief of Defence forces was on Tuesday attacked by unknown assailants riding on two motorcycles who opened fire on his vehicle killing his daughter and driver instantly.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said investigations are in high gear but noted no suspect has been arrested so far.

“There was speculation of some arrests made but we simply identified a few persons of interest based on the information that they could have knowledge about the incident. The people we have are persons of interest and are not suspects of yet,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson said a joint team of investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division(CID) Crime Intelligence, Special Forces Command(SFC) and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) has brought together synergies with an aim of getting to the bottom of the matter.

According to Enanga, they have so far collected some pieces of evidence including CCTV footage from both private and public cameras to help in the investigation.

“We have so far carried sufficient forensic analysis on cartridges and bullets .We have also obtained good witnesses statements. We identified those persons and recorded their statements although we are not considering them as suspects.”

Owing to the outcome of similar shootings done earlier, several members of the public have questioned the ability of Ugandan security to thoroughly investigate and come to the bottom of the attempted assassination of the former CDF.

President Museveni last week said the attack on the former Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has exposed the disorganization in the Police Force.

“The recent shooting of Gen. Katumba by the usual shallow actors, showed the poor organization of the Police. The cameras I put in place did their work. As you saw the killers were running from one area to the other area. Why didn’t the camera centre alert all the patrol cars and even the UAVs(drones) to chase and block these killers,” Museveni wondered.

“These wonderful camera managers, think that their gadgets are only for storing videos for forensic analysis as part of the post-mortem of the operation. Yes, the cameras are for forensic but also for enduuru (alarm) while the crime is going on.”

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga described the ongoing investigations as very sensitive that he said will be carried out with the precision it deserves.

“We are very optimistic that the information gathered will bring us closer to the culprits.”