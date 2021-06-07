Police have said nothing much is going to change in regards arming of traffic officers since they don’t have enough pistols for each individual officer.

On Sunday, President Museveni said traffic officers would be armed to help deal with insecurity but also to deal with errant motorists who disrespect them.

“These fellows who attacked Gen Katumba met a traffic police but the traffic police was not armed that’s how they ran away. These people took advantage of our laxity. Now they have alerted us. The traffic police will be armed or paired with armed people,” Museveni said.

In the past, traffic police components have always been paired with Field Force Unit or general duties officers while on the road.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson said the situation will remain as it has been since they don’t have enough weapons for all traffic police officers in the country.

“Some of the officers like the District and Divisional Traffic Commanders as well as the Regional Traffic Commanders are armed by the virtue of being officers that they are entitled to pistols. The challenges have been that for the lower staff giving them all pistols has been a challenge. That’s why we have been pairing them with components of the Field Forces Unit to give them protective cover,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson confirmed that many drivers and other motorists disregard directives from traffic police officers, noting that arming them would be of much help.

“It is going to remain that way until we acquire a sufficient number of pistols to arm the traffic officers. You can give a traffic officer an SMG rifle to carry and at the same time carry out their duties. You need something convenient. The pairing with general duty officers will continue.”