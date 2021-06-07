The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), has announced the temporary closure of Kazinga Channel Bridge at Katunguru on the Kasese-Katunguru-Ishaka road for emergency rehabilitation work.

The closure is expected to last up to early September this year, according to the authority.

“During this period, a ferry will be provided to operate as an alternative means of transport.The ferry is able to carry up to 6 vehicles, saloon cars, pickups and Minivans/taxis and passengers not exceeding 50 per crossing,”the statement further reads.

The Authority noted that this ferry will not be permitted to carry heavy loads like trailers, and buses which usually carry heavy cargo in their undercarriages.

UNRA stated that all these heavy duty vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes as follows.

Kasese via Mbarara: Kampala- Mbarara-Ibanda -Kamwenge-Fort Portal- Kasese.

Mbarara to Kasese: Mbarara-Ibanda-Kamwenge-Fort Portal-Kasese.

Mpondwe to Mbarara or Kampala via Mbarara: Mpondwe- Kasese-Fort Portal Kamwenge-Ibanda- Mbarara then Kampala.

Mpondwe to Ishaka or Kabaale/ Katuna via Ishaka: Mpondwe -Kasese-Fort Portal- Kamwenge-Ibanda-Mbarara then Ishaka and vice versa on return journey.

Kampala to Kasese via Fort Portal will not be affected, usual travel route will be used, according to the Authority.

The Kazinga Channel links lakes Edward and George and is a dominant feature of Queen Elizabeth National Park which attracts several tourists.

The bridge is a route for several motorists including taxis, buses and heavy trucks.