Jas Mangat won the gruelling UMC Kassanda rally that was characterised by many twists and turns.

The rally drew 23 drivers including veteran, Charlie Lubega.

Duncan Mubiru, “Kikankane” finished second while Rajiv Ruparelia emerged third.

Ruparelia said his performance was due to the good organisation of the event because both boda boda and spectators were locked out.

“Spectators were controlled and safety was under control.This is a big celebration not only for my self but for us as a federation and clubs and it has set standards,” said the budding rally star.

He said over the years, he has learnt a lot and got many rallying tips and he has started applying.

“The trick today is that I actually drove only 60 percent of what I normally drive. I cooled the speed, kept my feet a bit off the accelerator and I stayed away from everybody before the rally because I think a lot of the time people pile a lot more pressure than they need to which doesn’t help,” he said.

He also requested fans not to put pressure on drivers when things are not going well because it just makes things worse.

Rajiv thanked the main sponsor tycoon Abid Alam and Sammy Alam for allowing the rally to be held in their private sugarcane plantation in Kassanda.

Results

1.Jas Mangat

2.Duncan Mubiru

3.Rajiv Ruparelia