The incumbent, Eng Moses Magogo has been declared as the only candidate who has successfully returned his nomination forms to run for FUFA presidency.

On Monday afternoon, the FUFA Electoral Committee chairman, Mathius Bwire declared Magogo as unopposed ahead of the polls.

“Because of the powers given to me, I announce that Magogo Moses as the only candidate to fulfill and return the nomination forms to run for FUFA presidency. We will forward the list to the FUFA general assembly for elections,”Bwire said.

Opposition

Two people including Proline Football Club‘s Mujib Kasule and Katwe United cum Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana had expressed interest in unseating the incumbent, Magogo .

However, Kasule announced withdrawal from the race citing unfairness.

“We have not been able to complete the process because it is a sham that nobody can go through this system and succeed. It was set to protect the incumbent like it was done four years ago. Changing the game through the available structures at Mengo is impossible because the system has been hijacked, “Mujib said referring to failure to get signatures from members of the FUFA Super League club, Big League clubs and special interest groups.

Jiba, as he is commonly referred to in football circles insisted that all people who were supposed to append signature for him had been compromised by the incumbent.

For Allan Ssewanyana was not able to get nominated after failing to beat the set time.

The legislator was given an extra five days to enable him secure signatures to complete his nomination but according to the FUFA Electoral Committee chairman, Mathius Bwire, Ssewanyana failed to beat the deadline again.

“One candidate(Ssewanyana) returned to tell us that he had little time and asked form more five days to fill the forms. It is regrettable that even in the five days he didn’t return the nomination forms but returned a letter but requesting to be nominated without following the due process,”Bwire said.

He noted that after failure by the other two candidates to return the nomination forms, the incumbent, Moses Magogo will now go through unopposed and his name will now be presented to the FUFA general assembly for re-election as FUFA president.

The FUFA general assembly will sit later on August 21 in Mbale City to confirm Magogo as FUFA president for a third term since 2013 when he replaced Dr.Lawrence Mulindwa and was re-elected in 2017 for another term.