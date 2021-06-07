Police have warned that members of the public who fail to adhere to the set guidelines by President Museveni risk facing consequences.

President Museveni on Sunday announced several measures including suspension of transport between districts, closure of schools and suspension of religious gatherings for a period of 42 days.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said commanders have been alerted to start implementing the directives to help curb the spread of the deadly virus.

“We shall take on the reckless Ugandans who are not adhering to the SOPs. As we wait for the standing order from the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary, we shall continue using the old system of the Express Penalty System and fines in courts as we have been doing to offenders,”Enanga said.

The Police spokesperson said commanders have been directed to ensure they monitor all activities by making use of CCTV cameras to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines .

According to Enanga, police is going to be more strict this time while enforcing the guidelines, warning members of the public that they risk facing dire consequences for failure to adhere to the SOPs.

“We are going to be tough on boda boda riders who move past the 6pm stipulated time and those who take more than one passenger. There will be tougher sanctions against passengers who allow to be carried in excess,”Enanga said.

“If you expect to continue disrespecting the SOPs, you will definitely suffer the dire consequences. We are ready to implement the presidential guidelines.”