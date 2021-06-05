Uganda has registered a total of 1247 new Coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health has announced.

According to results for tests done on June,2, 2021, 1247 new cases were registered to bring the cumulative number of Coronavirus infections in the country since March 2020 to 51006 cases.

The results indicate that again, Kampala has continued to lead with 812 of the 1247 new cases, whereas Wakiso with 113 cases comes second.

“Kampala (812) Wakiso (113) Luwero (58) Mbarara (38) Gulu (36) Masaka (22) Jinja (17) Mbale (13) Nebbi (11) Buikwe (10) Masindi (10) Dokolo (10) Kalungu (9) Nabitaluk (8) Arua (6) Lira (6) Yumbe (5)and Kasese 4,”the ministry said.

The development underscores the surge is Covid cases in Uganda, especially in Kampala in the past few months since the onset of the second wave of the deadly virus.

For example, between March and May 2021, Uganda has registered more than 16000 new Covid cases, a trend that is worrying.

The Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng recently said Uganda, Namibia and Zambia are the three African countries with severe resurgence of the COVID19 infection.

She however said that approximately 175,000 doses of Covid 19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the country soon.

The development comes ahead of President Museveni’s address to the country about the Covid situation.

The president is expected to announce new stringent measures aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly virus which has had a toll on the world.

Government recently rolled a 10 day mass vaccination of the members of the public for Covid , currently ongoing at the Kololo independence grounds.