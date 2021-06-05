President Museveni’s State of the Nation address has divided MPs with some saying that he did not highlight some of the major issues affecting the country.

Many NRM legislators said they were happy with the speech because in their view, has answered the questions Ugandans were yearning to hear.

But their counterparts from the opposition disagreed saying the president had ignored some issues, such as the supporters of NUP who are rotting in prison.

Some opposition MPs also said Museveni was not convincing when he got to talk about ending corruption and expressed dismay that the president had not talked about the rampant land grabbing that has led to bloodshed in some parts of the country.

But the NRM MPs said the president was on point. To them, he aptly addressed the issues of security, corruption, measures against the deadly Covid-19 and the social economic transformation of Ugandans.