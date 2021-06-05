The Ministry of Education has asked schools and parents to delay the reporting back of students until further notice.

In a circular issued by the Permanent Secretary Alex Kakoza and dated June 4th, the Ministry also asked that the schools should first wait to send the students expecting to get holidays as of yesterday.

Students from primary one (P1) to primary three (P3) were expected to report back to school on June 7th, while their counterparts in primary four (P4) and primary five (P5) were expected to break off for holidays as of yesterday June 4th.

“The semi candidates (P6, S3, S5) are also expected to report back for a special term on June 7th, 2021,” the ministry notes.

“Pending the expected guidance by H.E, the President, Ministry of Education and Sports informs managers of education institutions and the general public that the planned reporting back to school and breaking off for holidays, as indicated above, should be delayed until further notice,” the ministry added.

Schools have been ravaged by the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa postponed end-of-semester examinations, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

In an internal memo accessed by this website, Prof. Balunywa said that the exams will be canceled until further notice.

“We have continued to receive information regarding numerous cases of the Coronavirus infections amongst students and staff. Thus, is, therefore, to inform you that the forthcoming examinations are canceled until further notice,” the principal noted.

When contacted, MUBS guild president Ogwang Robinson confirmed the memo and said that the student body had been informed about the situation.