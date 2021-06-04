Sudan is reviewing a agreement with Russia to build a naval base in the country’s Red Sea coast.

General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein said on Wednesday that they had held talks with a delegation from Russia “to review the deal to serve Sudan’s interests”.

“If the agreement achieves gains for us and meets Russia’s interests, there’s no problem,” the military chief told the country’s Blue Nile TV.

The military chief also noted that the deal was signed under the government of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted from power in 2019.

Russian authorities said they had seen the comments and were in contact with Sudan on the issue – and hoped it could resolve the situation, the Reuters news agency reported.

In November, Russia President Vladimir Putin approved the creation of a Russian naval facility – its first military base in Africa.

The facility would have been big enough for four warships and 300 personnel.

