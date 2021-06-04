Government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo are said that Ugandans have no reason to panic or be alarmed over murder cases, saying the country is generally safe.

Opondo’s remarks come at a time when the public is trying to come to terms with an assassination attempt on Gen Katumba Wamala’s life, which claimed two lives on Tuesday.

Appearing on NBS Television’s NBS Frontline, the government mouthpiece said that majority of Ugandans are safe and that this was a one-off.

“You are one amongst 46 million people, the majority of the 46 million are going about their activities peacefully, freely. The cases of murders are isolated,” Opondo said.

Opondo said majority of Ugandans are not under armed protection because they believe that their environment is clear and safe and this tells a story of belief in the government measures to protect the country.

“The other Thursday when I left the show here at around half past midnight, I drove to Gulu and I reached at 4am. I was not the only one on the road, majority of those I met were not under armed escorts,” Opondo said.

“The majority of Ugandans are living under ordinary law enforcement by the government of Uganda and they are doing so because their environment is secure.”

Opondo said that even in most developed countries, big people have been shot before but it did not mean that those countries are not safe.

“The president of the United States, J.F Kennedy was shot,” Opondo said.

National Unity Platform and Busiro East legislator Medard Lubega Ssegona, however, urged government to work on the issue of guns are in unauthorised individuals if these murders are to be curbed.