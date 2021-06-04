Makerere University Business School (MUBS) principal Prof. Waswa Balunywa has postponed end of semester examinations, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

In an internal memo accessed by this website, Prof. Balunywa said on Thursday that the exams will be cancelled until further notice.

“We have continued to receive information regarding numerous cases of the Coronavirus infections amongst students and staff. Thus is therefore to inform you that the forthcoming examinations are cancelled until further notice,” the Principal noted.

When contacted, MUBS guild president Ogwang Robinson confirmed the memo and said that the student body had been informed about the situation.

“Yes, it is confirmed, the exams were postponed and we are waiting for the President’s speech on Sunday before we come up with a way forward,” Ogwang told this reporter.

On Wednesday, Prof. Balunywa had earlier stated that the administration had recieved reports of students falling sick in hostels and they were trying to inspect the situation.

“We have agreed to work with hostel owners and the guild to get facts and together find solutions,” Prof. Balunywa said.

COVID-19 cases in schools and institutions of higher education are part of the key issues that the President is excepted to address when fe faces the nation on Sunday in what will be a televised address on the pandemic situation in Uganda.

According to the health ministry, Uganda is currently facing a second wave of the COVID-19 cases with several clusters of positive cases, affecting both the young and old.