Kyambogo University has suspended all activities on campus for a period of two (2) weeks.

The university says this decision has been made due to a rise in number of Covid-19 cases on campus.

In a statement issued to all staff and students, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Elly Katunguka said it is now public knowledge that there are increasing cases of COVID-19 infections at the university and there is need to have this under control.

Prof. Katunguka said that on May 31, 2021, the university management had met with a team of health experts led by Dr Monica Musenero, the Senior Presidential Advisor on epidemics and pandemics to discuss the COVID-19 situation at Kyambogo University to forge a way forward.

“The team informed management that it had made an impromptu tour around the University and noted that about 70% of the population were not properly wearing masks amd observing social distance. If such negligence continued and the situation is not immediately addressed, the spread of the virys is bound to escalate,” Prof Katunguka noted.

Prof. Katunguka said that the medical team advised them to temporarily close the university for at least 10 days, limit human contact and immediately cease physical classes.

“Aware of the negligence of the population and the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 at the University, Management has decided to; suspend all physical activities on campus for a period of two weeks with effect from 4th to 18 June, 2021. These include lectures, workshops, seminars, meetings, group discussions and practicals to mention but a few,”

“Reduce the number of staff working at the university, maintain 30 per abroad of the staff in offices.”

The Kyambogo administration also announced that they will organise a COVID-19 vaccination exercise for their staff and students between 4th and 8th June 2021.

Last month, Prof. Katunguka had suspended all physical classes at the Kyambogo university, following a confirmation of eight cases of the Coronavirus, with many students presenting symptoms of the virus.

Students led by their guild leaders however had rejected the move, saying that digital lecturers are expensive and leave out students who do not own smartphones.