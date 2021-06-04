The parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo has voted to extend martial law in Ituri and North Kivu provinces that have been rocked by insecurity.

The state of emergency imposed on 6 May has been extended for 15 days.

Military administrations have replaced civilian authorities in the two provinces to curb insecurity.

Several attacks have been carried out by rebels in the areas leaving thousands dead.

President Félix Tshisekedi gave extra powers to the military to address the insecurity, which has seen numerous attacks every week despite the presence of thousands of UN peacekeepers.

Some of the attacks in the areas have been blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – one of dozens of armed groups operating in the region.

The areas have also seen violence between ethnic groups.