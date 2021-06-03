Tusker Malt Lager has unveiled a new look with a refreshed label to stamp its position as Africa’s leading premium beer.

While the look has been refreshed, the liquid remains the same unmistakably rich premium taste of Tusker Malt Lager.

“The new look re-echo’s TML’s position as the finest beer on the market. Expect the same premium quality of our lager that is slow brewed to give fuller flavour to our consumers,” says Elizabeth Mutamuliza, the Premium Beers Brand Manager at UBL.

The new sleeve is premium, with a richer shade of green and Tusker’s symbolic elephant standing out in gold. The iconic green bottle is still embossed with the Tusker name on all sides.

Tusker Malt Lager is 100% malt and brewed longer than other contemporary lagers for fuller flavour. It comes in a 330ML bottle.

“Uganda’s middle class is growing, they appreciate the finer things in life and Tusker Malt Lager is the finest beer on the market. The brand is also evolving with the times, so we have refreshed our look with a finer sleeve,” Mutamuliza adds.

Tusker Malt Lager was launched in the Kenyan market in 1996 after years as an export only brand. It was introduced in Uganda the same year.

Uganda Breweries Limited which is the home of Tusker Malt boasts of the brand’s growth over the years that has seen it retain its position at the top of the premium category of beers in the country.

Tusker’s new look bottle is now available countrywide, at a recommended retail price of UGX3,000. Other variants on the market include Tusker Lager and Tusker Lite.