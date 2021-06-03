Thomas Tayebwa, one of the former contenders for the position of deputy speaker in the NRM primaries, has asked his fellow legislators to stop the divisions that characterised the just concluded campaigns.

The Ruhinda North Legislator made the plea during a special thanks giving ceremony he organised.

He noted that in a bid to create harmony in the House he has already reached out to current leadership of Parliament to see that the malice, intrigue and abusive language that characterised the speakership campaigns do not affect the performance of the House.

Tayebwa said if not healed, the divisions are likely to affect the performance of MPs and asked the current leadership of the House to work towards reconciling the two parties.

He disclosed on how he has already reached out to both the Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and Deputy Speaker Anita Among to ensure that there is harmony in the House.

Tayebwa, who was in the former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s camp, castigated politicians who undermined his candidature because of age in addition to questioning to threatening him.

Tayebwa also dismissed claims that President Museveni compromised him with before withdrawing from the deputy speakership race.