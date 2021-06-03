President Museveni has asked the Church to bring to reality the teachings of Jesus Christ to help change communities.

“The Church is called upon to bring to reality the teachings of Christ to benefit the people in their community. I would like to encourage you to support your people and introduce to them new ideas about their health, education and income to develop their communities,” Museveni said.

He added that the Church should be at the forefront of preaching against social ills that he said are eating up the country.

“I wish, on this day, to decry the growing social ills of corruption, defiance and social diversionary teaching of political elements. The NRM government does not accept such actions and will not tolerate such tensions. We stand for a universal push to transform our world as opposed to parasitic arrangement,” Museveni said.

“Such evils that taint the image of our nation cannot be tolerated at such a time when we are working hard to isolate economic challenges that have bedeviled Africa for a long time. We cannot risk the young generation to the adversaries of change and development.”

The president who was supposed to attend the martyrs day celebrations at Namugongo but has since delegated said Uganda martyrs are celebrated for their display of courage, boldness and unshaken determination to stand up for their faith even in the face of persecution and death.

“Their Steadfast will to stand out even as a small group is a lesson of endurance that we Christians should emulate and plant the kingdom of God in the Hearts of men,” he said.

“Through them, we realize that the people who champion change are not moved by any kind of Intimidation but stand by the principle of belief in the truth and honesty as the best rewards that can reform our nation.”

Museveni said Christians should not champion change in society through preaching only but also being practical and known by their works in whatever they do.

“Uplifting our communities from luck to prosperity at all levels is the most needed and urgent task that all religious leaders have at the moment.”

The president also urged Christians to be on guard against the country’s enemies that resist development and transformation and pushing for “sectarian interests” based on religion and tribe.