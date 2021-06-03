The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has described the assassination attempt against Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala as an attempt to discredit the party.

The former Chief of Defence Forces was shot on Tuesday morning at Kisota Road, which connects Kisasi and Bukoto suburbs by unknown assailants in an incident that claimed the lives of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Kayondo.

In a statement, NRM Party Secretary General, Kasule Lumumba says such attempts against innocent people are an attempt to create panic and fear in the population so as to discredit the NRM government.

Lumumba assured the public that the NRM government will continue protecting the lives and the property of people of Uganda against acts she termed ‘cowardly’.

“The people of Uganda are encouraged to continue with their activities rest assured that government is going to do whatever it takes to protect them and to secure their future, such isolated incidents notwithstanding”- Lumumba said in a statement.

She also conveyed the party’s condolences to the families of Gen Katumba Wamala and his driver for the demise of their beloved ones.

“We wish that to extend our condolences to the family of Gen Katumba Wamala upon the death of his daughter especially in such circumstances, and to the family of his driver who was murdered together in the same episode. We pray to the Almighty God to strengthen them in these difficult times and to give them strength to be able to bear the loss. We also wish Hon Gen Katumba Wamala a quick recovery”

Gen Katumba was yesterday discharged from hospital after narrowly surviving gunshot injuries sustained from failed assassination attempts.

His daughter, Nantongo, 32, will be laid to rest today in Kikandwa Mukono.