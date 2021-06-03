Lapaire, a pan-African eyewear brand, has offered free eye screening and testing services to over 2000 students at Kyambogo University.

The testing is being conducted at the university’s annual week-long health camp, until Saturday, June 5, 2021.

According to Kenneth Ndahura, a B2B Partnership Assistant at Lapaire, the outreach program to Kyambogo University is part of Lapaire’s broader campaign dubbed “your eyes wellbeing, our priority.”

In this campaign, Ndahura said that they seek to reach out to different communities and create awareness about sight problems and their impact on people’s day-to-day life.

“The biggest challenge we have realized in the eyecare industry is accessibility and affordability. These are the two big challenges we are trying to address at the moment,” Ndahura said.

“By coming to Kyambogo, we are bringing eye care services closer to the community hence making them more accessible.”

Ndahura further noted that this will not be the last engagement they are having with students as he revealed they are trying to reach out to other learning institutions to offer the same services.

Caroline Ayebare, the health minister at Kyambogo University revealed that this the first time they are having ophthalmology services being offered at their health camp, and extended gratitude to Lapaire for coming on board.

“Our health camp used to run for two days, but this year we are happy to say it will go on for a week,” Ayebare said.

Organized by the Kyambogo University Guild, this year’s health camp is being held under the theme “collaborative action protecting communities through health awareness.”

During the health camp, students receive several health care services including cancer screening, COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS testing, safe male circumcision among others.

The Kyambogo Guild partners with different organizations to bring these services to the students, free of charge.