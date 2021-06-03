The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader, Gen Mugisha Muntu has said that assassination attempts are a continuation of a dangerous trend that appears to be taking root in our country.

Muntu made the remarks hours after unknown assailants on Tuesday sprayed bullets at a car carrying former Works and Transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala in an attempted assassination, wounding him and killing his daughter and driver on spot.

“While it is a difficult thing to say, it must be said nevertheless that this assassination attempt is a continuation of a trend that appears to be taking root in our country,” he said in a statement seen by The Nile Post.

He explained that these assassinations are part of a much larger state of insecurity in the country.

“Like other Ugandans, I learnt yesterday with great horror of the assassination attempt on Gen Katumba Wamala that resulted in the murder of his daughter Brenda Wamala and driver Haruna Kayondo,”he said .

“My condolences go out to the family of Gen Katumba Wamala, your wife Catherine and the entire family.May God be your rock through this time of great grief,even as we greatly thank him that you were spared.”

Muntu said that he will be sharing a detailed reflection on the matter regarding the murders taking place in the country soon.