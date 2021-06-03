President Museveni has asked Ugandans not to fall for some commentators especially on social media about the Coronavirus pandemic.

Uganda is currently battling a deadly second Coronavirus wave as government ponders on locking down the country again as cases continue to surge.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that Uganda registered 913 new Covid cases, 600 of whom were from Kampala.

The cumulative confirmed cases by Uganda are 48,676 since the first Covid cases were registered in March 2020 whereas 364 people have died of the virus during this period.

Despite the surge in cases, some elements on social media have been downplaying the situation but according to President Museveni, they should be ignored.

“We, however, should not faint, like those without hope, but be steadfast at whatever we do. We cannot standstill and lament. Observe Covid-19 Guidelines put in place, be informed and avoid social media sensationalism about the pandemic and the vaccines,” he said.

The president also asked Christians to pray to God to intervene in the current global Covid pandemic situation.

In his martyrs’ day message, the president said despite the situation being bad in the past one or so years, nothing has yet changed, adding that the situation needs prayers.

“We all know that economies, across the globe have been affected by the pandemic, lives have been lost and we call upon God on this day as we remember the Uganda Martyrs to intervene for solutions that can change the story,” Museveni said.

“We are experiencing new stronger strains that are different from the original strain that the people from China first experienced and scientists are working hard to study and come up with the best solution.”

President Museveni however said there is need to salute scientists around the world who have helped develop vaccine to help safeguard the lives of people against the virus.