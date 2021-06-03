The mass vaccination at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds has been halted to ready grounds for President Museveni’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

As per the constitutional requirement stipulated in article 101 (1), Museveni is expected to deliver the SONA, Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, Ministry of Health public relations officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona has said that the grounds which have served as a mass vaccination center this week will now have to be readied to receive the President.

“COVID-19 Vaccination at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds halted as the Grounds are being prepared for the State of the Nation Address Address,” Ainebyoona said.

According to Ainebyoona, the health ministry will announce the next steps accordingly and when the exercise will resume.

The well-attended mass vaccination exercise at Kololo initially commenced on Monday this week and thousands have so far benefited from it.

According to Ainebyoona, a total of 6,851 people were vaccinated on Wednesday. 6,143 people of these were receiving their first dose while 708 were getting their second and last dose.

The State of the Nation Address also known as “the Opening of Parliament” remains one of the most important annual events in the parliamentary calendar where the President delivers a speech focusing on the plans of the government for the next years.

The address will be relayed on all national television channels and radio.