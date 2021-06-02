The number of new Coronavirus infections registered in Uganda has continued to go up with the latest figures showing 913 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health the Covid tests done on May, 31 indicated that of the 913 cases, 600 of them were registered in Kampala .

“Kampala had 600 cases Wakiso (83) Gulu (34) Luwero (24) Kasese (18) Kiryandongo (16) Masaka (17) Mbale (13) Tororo (11) Mbarara (15) Mpigi (10) Lira (7) Arua (7) Kabarole (5) Zombo (5) Jinja (5) Hoima (4) and Soroti 4,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the cumulative confirmed cases are 48,676 since the first Covid cases were registered in March 2020 whereas 364 people have died of the virus during this period.

Mass vaccination

The development comes at a time when Covid cases have surged in the country, but most especially in Kampala Metropolitan Areas.

The Ministry of Health recently kicked off a 10 day mass vaccination exercise for Covid currently going on at Kololo independence grounds and many other medical facilities around the country.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona said a total of 6,203 people had been vaccinated on that particular day.

Most of these, 5416 people were taking their first Covid jabs.

The Mulago hospital Executive Director, Dr. Baterana Byarugaba recently said the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) at the hospital had gone up in the past few months since a second wave of the pandemic was announced.

President Museveni last week confirmed four new Covid variants from South Africa, India, UK and Nigeria which he termed as more deadly than the original virus from China.

“I am here to tell you that he who is not advisable was told clay doesn’t make canoes but he didn’t listen. When we had controlled the pandemic but all the measures were ignored by those who are not advisable,” Museveni said.