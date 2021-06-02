Over the weekend, The Kampala Film Development Foundation’s “Film and Cultural week” went down at the National Theatre. KFDF supports actors, writers and directors with dreams of making it big in Uganda.

The fun filled event kicked off at 9 am on Friday 28th with different exhibitors showcasing different categories of merchandise and goodies that can help in boosting the film industry.

It was graced by the US ambassador to Uganda H.E Natalie Brown and Operation Wealth Creation’s General Kayanja was also a guest of honour for the Day One of event.

The event drew together different stake holders like costume designers like Nelly Salvatore who builds props and makes costumes, Kampala Film School, grip and sparks who deal in lighting and pearl screen pictures, just to mention but a few.