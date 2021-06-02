Mali’s transitional President Col Assimi Goïta has named Choguel Kokalla Maïga as the country’s new civilian prime minister.

Mr Maïga is a leader of the M5 RFP movement, the group which led anti-government protests last year over rising insecurity, alleged corruption and a failing economy.

The discontent resulted in the army overthrowing Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta as president last August.

A civilian-led transitional government was set up, but its prime minister and president were ousted last month by Col Goïta.

He was vice-president at the time and accused them of violating the transitional agreement after a cabinet reshuffle which saw two senior army officers replaced.

The African Union and the West African bloc Ecowas have both suspended Mali, calling for a return to civilian rule and elections to be held as planned next February.

Source: BBC