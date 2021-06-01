The Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso has said the army is now yet aware why the former Chief of Defence Forces had no lead car at the time he was shot at.

Speaking outside Medipal International Hospital, Brig. Byekwaso said the Forces are aware that Gen Katumba is entitled to a lead car by him being a senior officer of the army and minister, but are equally puzzled that he did not have one at the time of the incident.

“He only can answer that surely,” Brig Byekwaso told members of the press at the hospital.

“We can not answer why he did not have a lead car. He is a General and Minister hence he is entitled to one. I, therefore, can not say why he did not have it at that particular time,” she added.

Gen Katumba was ambushed along Kisota road, at the banks of Bukoto and Kisasi suburbs on Tuesday morning, and his car sprayed with bullets instantly killing his daughter Brenda and driver Haruna Kayondo.

The former CDF however escaped with injuries on his arm and shoulder.

He was rushed to Medipal Hospital where doctors say he is recovering.