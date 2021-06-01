Family sources have revealed that Brenda Nantongo Wamala, the slain daughter of General Katumba Wamala, had just started working in Uganda, having returned from the United States.

Nantongo was one of the two victims of the assassination attempt on Gen. Wamala, who was shot at Tuesday morning in Kisaasi.

Speaking to the press, Joyce Ssentongo, an in-law to Gen. Wamala said that the slain Nantongo had just returned from the United States.

“Brenda had just returned from the US. She only started working recently,” Ssentongo said.

Ssentongo described the slain daughter as a humble girl who had a whole bright future ahead of her.

Nile Post understands that Gen. Katumba’s driver, Haruna Kayondo, was also pronounced dead on spot following the shooting.