The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has underscored the importance of inducting legislators saying it helps them better understand the Constitution, the rules of Procedure of Parliament in addition to galvanising support from their fellow members.

Opening the two-day induction training for legislators in the 11th Parliament on Monday, Oulanyah started his remarks by asking legislators to adopt the habit of keeping time if they are to represent well their people.

Oulanyah underscored the importance of inducting legislators as it helps them to better understand on identifying well the key issues that affect the community they represent in addition to galvanizing support from the colleagues.

He said all legislators are equal regardless of their area of representation

Bugweri County Legislator Abdu Katuntu, who was one of the facilitators, told the MPs to be careful before appending their signatures to documents or petitions.

Quoting rule 21 sub-section 4 of the Rules of Procedure, he said no Member of Parliament shall withdraw his or her signature after supporting a petition.

Katuntu asked the parliamentary commission to have all members given tags for better identification given the big number of legislators in the 11th Parliament.

On a lighter note Katuntu also told legislators that it’s bad manners to serve only one term in Parliament.